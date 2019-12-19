When to Order by to Make Sure You Get Your Apple Holiday Gifts

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| Quick Tip

There are just a few shopping days left until Christmas. Deadlines are approaching for those that wish to buy their loved ones Apple products.

U.S. Apple Deadline

In the U.S., in-stock items ordered before 3 pm on December 23rd will arrive the next day in most metro areas. However, it is, of course, worth confirming your delivery date at check out.

UK Deadline is Sooner

For those in the UK, the final order date is 4.30 PM on December 22nd. Items ordered can be delivered or picked up from a nearby Apple Store.

