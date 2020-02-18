Apple Music Just Made it Much Easier to Find Alternative Versions of Your Favorite Albums

Many people have experienced the joy of rooting around a record store and finding an alternative version of their favorite album. This might be a remastered take or a deluxe offering with extra tracks. Well, with Apple Music, there is no longer any need to hunt these versions out.

How to Get Other Versions of Albums on Apple Music

Apple Music is now showing available alternative versions of albums when you start listening to them (via MacStories). If one exists, a section called Other Versions appears at the bottom of the tracklisting for the album you are currently listening to.

To listen to the alternative, all you have to do is click on the title or the album artwork.