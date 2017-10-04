Apple Music Social Profile: How To Set It Up

Let’s look at how to set up your Apple Music social profile. With iOS 11, Cupertino is making another effort to turn Apple Music more social. After all, the service claims more than 30 million subscribers. It’s a ripe opportunity for social networking.

You can set up your profile to show off your favorite playlists and what you’re listening to. The feature also allows you to follow your friends and family, to get musical inspiration from them. In the video below, Jeff Butts shows how to activate the new social sharing function and get ready to use it. We’ll see if it fares any better than Apple’s previous efforts have. With that said, on to the Apple Music social profile how-to.