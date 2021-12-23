Apple Music: How to Use The Visualizer

If you’re using Apple Music on your Mac you might want to turn the visualizer on instead of having the app on show. You can do that in a couple of different ways.

Use The Apple Music Visualizer

To turn it on and off press CMD+T. You can also go to Window > Visualizer to do this. When it is running, press the green button on the top left-hand corner to make it go full screen. Press escape to exit full-screen mode. Pressing the red X on the top left-hand corner also closes the visualizer window.

To switch between the current and modern visualizer go to Window > Visualizer Settings.





