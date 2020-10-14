Last week, users of Amazon Echo and Fire TV Alexa devices gained the ability to add access to Apple Podcasts. That facility is also available in the UK and, Pocket-lint reported, in Ireland too.

Amazon Echo and Fire TV Alexa Devices Can Access Apple Podcasts in UK and Ireland

Users can access Apple Podcasts on an Amazon Echo or Fire TV by adding the Skill. On the Alexa iPhone app, go to More > Skills & Games and put Apple Podcasts into the search bar by tapping the magnifying glass in the top righthand corner. It then guides you through the process of logging into your Apple Podcasts account and adding it as the default service from which your Alexa device plays podcasts.