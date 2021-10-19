At the ‘Unleashed’ event 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips were unveiled. However, users who had not been following the rumors closely might have bought an older one just days before these came out, which would be pretty frustrating. Luckily, the Apple returns policy allows you to take it back and get the latest model.

Apple Returns Policies Gives 14 Days to Bring Back Old MacBook Pro

Apple’s U.S returns and refunds policy states:

You have 14 calendar days to return an item from the date you received it.

So, simply put, a customer who picked up an old MacBook Pro has a fortnight to return it to Apple and get the new model. This can be done by going to the Order Listing page and signing in with the Apple ID and password associated with the purchase. Users can also simply return the older MacBook Pro to an Apple Store in the U.S within that 14 day period.

If the MacBook Pro was purchased through a third-party retailer, it needs to be taken back to them in accordance with their specific returns policy.

Outside The U.S.

Outside the U.S., users need to check the Apple returns policy in their specific country or territory. For instance, in the UK the time to bring the device back is longer. The policy states: