Apple TV+ Streaming ‘Hunger Games’ Series for a Limited Time: Here’s How to Watch

With the premiere of Jennifer Lawrence’s Causeway on Apple TV+, the streaming service is offering several of Lawrence’s films for a limited time, including the Hunger Games series and Silver Linings Playbook.

This special offer from Apple TV+ will last until Nov. 30.

Apple TV+ Offers the ‘Hunger Games’ Series Free for a Limited Time

Spotted by AppleInsider, in celebration of Jennifer Lawrence’s new drama Causeway premiering on Apple TV+ today, the streaming service is offering several of Lawrence’s movies for subscribers.

At no additional cost, Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to use their account to watch both the Hunger Games series and Silver Linings Playbook until Nov. 30.

As AppleInsider observes, this seems to be a new promotion from Apple TV+, wherein the streaming services provides additional content alongside certain releases. For example, last month’s release of The Greatest Beer Run Ever saw Apple TV+ supplying audiences with war movies, such as the Robin Williams’ classic Good Morning, Vietnam.

Based on comments, it seems like the offer is only available to those in the States, so those outside of the U.S. may be asked to rent the new additional films and content.

More Streaming, New Devices

With the price of Apple TV+ recently increasing, this is a rather interesting way for the streaming service to lure in new audiences. Since the streaming service typically likes to focus on original content, this can be a great way to attract audiences that like to stick with the familiar.

Users should be able to find the films on the front-page of Apple TV+, or within the “Included with Apple TV+” section. Additionally, the bonus content is accessible via the Apple TV+ app, or through tv.apple.com.

Additionally, Lawrence’s Causeway begins streaming today alongside the bonus content.

Concerning Apple, users should remember that the new Apple TV 4K is available starting today. Featuring a Siri Remote redesign, the A15 Bionic chip, HDR10+ support and more, the new Apple TV 4K starts at $129. Additionally, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple is already looking into making the cost of the next-generation device even lower.

Apple TV+ is currently available for $6.99 per month, and is also included within the Apple One bundle.

Are you going to watch the Hunger Games series on Apple TV+? Let us know in the comments.