Apple Watch Stopped Unlocking Your Mac? Here’s the Fix

A friend recently had a problem where his Apple Watch stopped unlocking his Mac, and it’s something I’ve experienced, too. Read on to learn the fix that’s worked reliably for me.

If you turned on the “Allow your Apple Watch to unlock your Mac” feature, but it stopped working, here’s how to fix it:

Go to Apple menu > System Preferences

Choose Security & Privacy

Click General

Uncheck Allow your Apple Watch to unlock your Mac

Now restart your Mac and Apple Watch. On your Mac, go to the Apple menu and choose Restart. On your Apple Watch, press and hold the long flat button next to the Digital Crown, then swipe Power Off. After your Apple Watch finishes powering down, press the long button again to turn it back on.

Once your Mac and Apple Watch are back up and running, go to the Security & Privacy preferences on your Mac again and turn on Allow your Apple Watch to unlock your Mac.

That’s worked consistently for me, and it worked for my friend, too. Good thing, because letting my Apple Watch automatically unlock my Mac is wonderfully convenient.