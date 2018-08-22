Back to My Mac Ends With macOS Mojave

Apple announced on a support page that Back to My Mac won’t be available in macOS Mojave. It offers alternatives to use instead for file access, screen sharing, and remote desktop access.
Alternatives
Back to My Mac was a remote desktop feature you could use to access your Mac’s hard drive on another device. I never used it so I didn’t even notice it was gone on the macOS Mojave public beta. The alternatives:
- iCloud Drive to replace file access. Learn how to set up iCloud Drive and add desktop files, or get more help with iCloud Drive.
- Screen sharing. You can use a third party app like TeamViewer, or set it up on your Mac. Learn how to set up and use screen sharing.
- Apple Remote Desktop. This is a US$80 Apple app that is useful for people with multiple Macs. It lets you run apps and work with files on another Mac, even if you’re in another location. Learn more about how to use Apple Remote Desktop.
