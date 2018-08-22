Back to My Mac Ends With macOS Mojave

Apple announced on a support page that Back to My Mac won’t be available in macOS Mojave. It offers alternatives to use instead for file access, screen sharing, and remote desktop access.

Alternatives

Back to My Mac was a remote desktop feature you could use to access your Mac’s hard drive on another device. I never used it so I didn’t even notice it was gone on the macOS Mojave public beta. The alternatives:

