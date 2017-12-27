The Best 2017 Games, including Monument Valley 2, Flower, and More

We’ve shared the best iOS apps of 2017; now it’s time to find the best 2017 games in iOS.

Monument Valley 2

The second installment in the series, Monument Valley 2 gives you more mind-bending puzzles to solve. Guide a mother and her child as they go on a journey to discover lessons. There are beautiful graphics and immersive audio, which makes the game great for relaxation. | Monument Valley 2 – US$4.99

Flower

Flower is a peaceful game that lets you control the wind to navigate different environments. You can travel around at your own pace, interact with and change the environment, and find balance and harmony in your surroundings. Right now, Flower is on sale. | Flower – US$2.99

Splitter Critters

Apple chose Splitter Critters as the Game of the Year for 2017. In this game, you split the world with your finger, then rearrange it to guide critters back to their spaceship. There are planets filled with danger, puzzles, and mechanics to make you think in new ways. | Splitter Critters – US$2.99

Orbu

Orbu is a new augmented reality game inspired by Japanese Zen gardens. The gameplay uses slingshot controls to explore your environment, where you can discover and collect creatures like Tanuki (raccoon dog), Noko (turtle), and Konkon (fox). Guide them through obstacle courses in 26 levels. | Orbu – US$2.99

Reigns: Her Majesty

Reigns: Her Majesty is a follow up to the popular game Reigns. In this installment, you play as a queen, where you have to outwit and outlast those who would overthrow you and the king. Swipe cards to make just (or unjust) decisions and control the fate of your kingdom. | Reigns: Her Majesty – US$2.99

Gorogoa

Gorogoa is a puzzle game from the same developers of Flower. Players arrange and combine hand drawn panels in order to solve puzzles. It’s not just a game, it’s a work of art that you interact with. | Gorogoa – US$4.99