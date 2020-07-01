Everyone is eagerly anticipating the so-called iPhone 12 in a few months with, it is thought, some models having 5G capability. (iPhone 12 is just a placeholder name. Apple might call it something else.) But if you need an iPhone 11 right now, here are the places that have the best iPhone 11 price..

Best iPhone 11 Price

There are three models. I looked at the base model with 64 GB of storage. Here are Apple’s retai prices.

iPhone 11 – US$699

iPhone 11 Pro – US$999

iPhone 11 Pro Max – US$1099

This is before any trade-in you may have. Apple has a full-page of trade-in information and estimated trade-in values for recent iPhones. For example, you could get $320 for an iPhone X (from 2017).

The following are the best prices I could find for an unlocked 64 GB model. The last two are Amazon Refurbished. That means:

This product is not Apple certified, but has been professionally inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. The product may have minimal scratches or dents, and a battery with at least 80% capacity. Box may be generic and accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional.

iPhone 11 – Best Buy – $649.80

iPhone 11 Pro – Amazon – US$799 (Amazon refurbished)

iPhone 11 Pro Max – Amazon – US$929 (Amazon refurbished)

Carrier Deals

You can get a better deal if you switch from your current carrier to a new carrier, port your current number and, additionally, have a trade-in. Each carrier has its own promotions, including the option to pay monthly over a period of time. Check with each carrier’s website for their special iPhone 11 offers.