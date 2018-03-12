How to Find Bike Sharing Stations with Apple Maps

Apple just signed a partnership with Ito World to add bike sharing data to Apple Maps. It shows bike sharing stations is over 175 cities in 36 countries. The feature is live now, and here’s how to use it (via TechCrunch).

Apple Maps Bike Sharing

All you have to do is type “bike sharing” into the Maps search bar. Or, if you know the name of the place, just type that in instead. Right now Apple Maps doesn’t tell you the number of available bikes or empty docks.

It won’t replace more sophisticated bike sharing apps for you. But if all you need is to know if there are bike sharing stations nearby, Apple Maps covers the basics. For the full list of available bike sharing services, check out the images below.

Image credit: TechCrunch