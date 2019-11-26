The Mac Observer’s Black Friday 2019 Gift Guide

Can you believe it’s the holiday season again? Years always go by quickly. Once again I’m publishing a couple of gift guides, and this one is for Black Friday 2019. Here are six products and brands I think make great gifts

Ekster sent me a couple of wallets to review; one was smart and the other wasn’t. I thought both of them were great and I’ve been regularly using the dumb wallet ever since. It’s called the Secretary and it’s a nice, slim wallet to hold your cards. Two of the card slots block RFID so your cards can’t be skimmed by people. US$39 | Use code PRE-BF to get 40% off in the next nine hours. For an extra US$20 you can add a tracker to it.

The GeoZilla GPS Tracker device uses GPS (Global Positioning System) and Cell ID technology to accurately locate the device. When GeoZilla Tracker receives location updates, it uses the wireless GSM network to transmit coordinates to the GeoZilla app, where you and your family can view the device’s location. US$49.99 | Use the code GZBLACKFRIDAY to get US$5 off your order.

Mujjo sent both Charlotte and I a pair of touchscreen gloves. I’m impressed with these gloves; They keep my hands warm even on cold, windy, Michigan days, and I haven’t had any issues with their capability to interact with my iPhone’s touchscreen. They come in insulated and double-insulated pairs. US$54.41 | Use the code #25OFF between November 28 and December 3.

Belkin International giving customers deals on a wide variety of gadgets, including those from Belkin, Linksys, and Wemo. This Linksys USB 3.0 Ethernet Adapter is one of the deals available. It lets you plug an Ethernet cable into devices without an ethernet port, like some MacBooks, Chromebooks, and ultrabooks. I haven’t tried this device but I bet it could even work on an iPad if you had a USB adapter. US$23.15

Unclutter is a Mac productivity app that acts as a manager to store notes, files, and snippets from the clipboard. ON November 28 the company is slashing the price in half (It’s normally US$19.99). Track what you copy and paste,

browse clipboard history. Store and access your files, use as a drop zone. Write down something quickly. Like Sticky Notes. US$9.99

I’ve reviewed a couple of Twelve South’s products and had good things to say about both of them. The company will have deals for Black Friday 2019 as well as Cyber Monday 2019, like Journal for MacBook US$79.99 (Save US$90), AirFly Pro US$34.99 (20% Off) PowerPic US$44.99 (Was $79.99), and HiRise Duet US$44.99 (55% Off). The deals start Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12:01 a.m. EST and end at 11:59pm Friday.