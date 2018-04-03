How to Bulk Remove Facebook Apps From Your Account

In the past we wrote a guide on how to remove third-party apps from your Facebook account. Recently, Facebook changed its system to let people bulk remove Facebook apps. You can do it on both mobile and desktop. Here’s how (via TheNextWeb).

Bulk Remove Facebook Apps

In Facebook, open Settings . Select Apps in the sidebar. Alternatively, you can click this shortcut.

This will show you all of the apps in which you’ve logged into Facebook. To bulk remove Facebook apps, you’ll see a new checkbox next to each app. You can click on multiple boxes to remove these apps.

TheNextWeb reports that this feature seems to be gradually rolling out to people. Some users have it, some don’t yet.