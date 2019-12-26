macOS Catalina: How to Make the Cursor Bigger

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Quick Tip

Apple’s operating systems have a lot of accessibility settings, and one of them is a way to make the cursor bigger on macOS.

macOS Cursor

Tip 1: Permanent

To permanently make the cursor bigger:

  1. Open System Preferences.
  2. Click Accessibility > Display > Cursor.
  3. Drag the cursor slider to the size you prefer.

make the cursor bigger in system preferences

Tip 2: Temporary

To temporarily make the cursor bigger:

  1. While you have Accessibility > Display > Cursor, you’ll see a checkbox above the slider.
  2. Click the box next to Shake mouse pointer to locate.

Then, the next time you can’t find the cursor on the screen, use your mouse or trackpad to quickly jiggle the cursor, which will make it bigger for a second.

Further Reading

[40 Days of Russian Darkness With iPhone Night Mode]

[Getting Started With Your New Apple Presents]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of