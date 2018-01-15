Celebrate Martin Luther King Day With Civil Rights Apps

Today on the App Store, Apple is showcasing civil rights apps for Martin Luther King Day. It’s the perfect time to get involved with your community, like volunteering, local events, or even peacefully protesting.

Golden Volunteer Opportunities

With Golden, it’s easier than ever to volunteer in your community. You can find personalized results that match what you’re best at, like tinkering, paining street art, and more. You set your schedule within the app, so you’ll only be notified of opportunities in your free time. Sign up to volunteer instantly with a tap, and get driving directions. | Golden – Free

Eventbrite

Eventbrite helps you discover local events around you. Whether it’s a concert, festival, class, conference, or something else, Eventbrite can give you information. Register and buy tickets, add them to Wallet, and invite your friends. Then, get the event details like maps and directions within the app. | Eventbrite – Free

Airbnb

In the Airbnb app, there is a Social Impact section in Airbnb Experiences. It lets you sign up for activities led by local people who have donated 100% of their proceeds to charity. To find a charity event to participate in, search the app for your city. Tap Experiences, then swipe through the Explore section until you see Social Impact. Airbnb Experiences are available in over 50 cities worldwide, with more being added.d | Airbnb – Free

GoFundMe

GoFundMe is a fundraising app that people can use for rebuilding homes, medical bills, or other campaigns. In the app, you can use the search feature to find particular categories, like Charity, Community, Emergency, and Volunteer. This helps you easily find worthwhile causes in a specific area. | GoFundMe – Free