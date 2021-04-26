A relatively unknown feature within Safari 14 on a Mac is quite how easy it is to change your default search engine. Users can choose between a number of major providers.
Change Default Search Engine in Safari 14 on a Mac
To change your default search engine in Safari 14:
- Click on the address bar so everything in it is highlighted blue.
- Press backspace to clear the address bar.
- A magnifying glass will now be on the left-hand side of the address bar.
- Click on the magnifying bar and a list of search engines appears – Google is the default and has a tick next to it.
- Click on another option in order to use that instead.
The available options are:
- Bing
- Yahoo
- DuckDuckGo
- Ecosia
They all have different features and benefits. For example, has recently had an environmental focus while DuckDuckGo is particularly privacy orientated.