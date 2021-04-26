A relatively unknown feature within Safari 14 on a Mac is quite how easy it is to change your default search engine. Users can choose between a number of major providers.

Change Default Search Engine in Safari 14 on a Mac

To change your default search engine in Safari 14:

Click on the address bar so everything in it is highlighted blue.

Press backspace to clear the address bar.

A magnifying glass will now be on the left-hand side of the address bar.

Click on the magnifying bar and a list of search engines appears – Google is the default and has a tick next to it.

Click on another option in order to use that instead.

The available options are:

Google

Bing

Yahoo

DuckDuckGo

Ecosia

They all have different features and benefits. For example, has recently had an environmental focus while DuckDuckGo is particularly privacy orientated.