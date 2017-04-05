How to Change Your iPhone and iPad’s Name for AirDrop

AirDrop is handy for sharing files between your devices, like your iPhone and iPad. If there are lots of other devices nearby named “iPhone” or “iPad,” just like yours, it’s time to change your iPhone’s name so you know those files are going to the right place. Luckily, that’s easy to do. Follow along to learn how.

AirDrop shows your device name for file sharing, so iPhone is too generic for your iPhone

One of those iPhones is me, but I don’t want to AirDrop pics to the wrong one

To change your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch name, do this:

  • Tap Settings
  • Tap General
  • Tap About
  • tap Name
Go to About in General Settings to change your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch name for AirDrop

You can change your iPhone or iPad name in Settings

Now you can give your iOS device a better name so it’s easier to pick out from the AirDrop crowd.

AirDrop shows your device name, so making it unique saves you from sending pics to the wrong person

Giving my iPhone a unique name means I won’t accidentally send files to strangers

I take a lot of screenshots on my iPhone and iPad when I’m working at coffee shops, and AirDrop is the fastest way to get those images between devices. Changing their names to something unique helped me avoid accidentally sending the pics to someone else’s device because that’s just creepy.

If you want to change your Mac’s name, check out Melissa Holt’s great tip.

