Like USB-C, once you have multiple devices that can charge wirelessly you can potentially reduce the amount of chargers you have. If you have a MagSafe puck you can use it to charge your iPhone and AirPods.

Charge AirPods With MagSafe

The wireless MagSafe charger supports fast charging at up to 15 watts of power for the iPhone 12 product line. It’s also backwards-compatible with the wireless Qi standard, which means it can charge non-MagSafe devices like certain AirPods and iPhones at up to 7.5 watts.

Here are iPhones that support wireless charging:

iPhone 8 | 8 Plus (Qi)

iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS | XS Max (Qi)

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro | 11 Pro Max (Qi)

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro | 12 Pro Max (MagSafe)

iPhone SE 2nd-gen (Qi)

AirPods that support wireless charging include:

AirPods 2nd-gen (Qi)

AirPods Pro (Qi)

You can charge your first-generation AirPods wirelessly but you’ll need to purchase this AirPods case.