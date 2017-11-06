How to See Which Apple Stores Have iPhone X In Stock

Apple is making it a little easier to hunt down an iPhone X if you’re hoping to pick one up in the store. The good news is you can see which stores near you have the iPhone you want. The bad news is a lot of stores are out of stock.

To see which Apple Stores near you have any in stock, head over to Apple’s iPhone X purchase page in your web browser. Pick out the model, carrier, and color you want, and then click Check availability on the storage capacity selection page.

Now enter your ZIP code in the upper left corner of the iPhone Availability window. You’ll see which stores near you—if any—have the model you chose in stock. You can also pick a different color or storage capacity from here to see if any iPhone X models are in stock.

Turns out there aren’t any iPhone X models in stock anywhere in Denver or Boulder. Hopefully you have better luck where you live.