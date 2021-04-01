Here’s a quick, handy tip that I learned last night from The Mac Observer’s Bryan Chaffin. It’s a way to clear text formatting when you copy and paste text between applications.

Clear Formatting From Clipboard

Instead of fiddling with a “clear formatting” GUI button (if your app has that) or pasting first to a plain text document and then to your intended destination, press Shift + Option + Command (⌘) + V, as opposed to regular paste which is Command (⌘) + V.

This works on both the Mac and iPad. And that’s it!