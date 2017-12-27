How to Deauthorize Twitter Apps From Your Account

Social media apps like Twitter often let third-party apps connect to your account. This lets you use your Twitter credentials to sign into an app, or use a Twitter client. But what happens if you stop using the app? You can deauthorize Twitter apps from your account.

Twitter Web Client

To deauthorize Twitter apps, you’ll have to use Twitter’s website instead of the app.

Click on your profile picture on the upper right, then choose Settings and Privacy . On the left menu , find and click on Apps near the bottom. This will give you a list of the apps connected to your account. You can scroll down the list, and click Revoke Access next to apps you don’t want/use anymore. If you change your mind, you can undo the revocation action.

Now that we’ve cleaned up Twitter, tomorrow we’ll do the same thing to Facebook.