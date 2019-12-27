iOS 13: How to Delete Installed Apps From Your Device

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| Quick Tip

The most common method of deleting apps is to long press the app icon and select delete. But now there’s a new way to delete installed apps, in a place you might not think to look.Delete installed apps from the App Store

App Store

You can now delete your apps right from within the App Store.

  1. Open the App Store.
  2. Tap on your profile photo in the upper right. This is the area in which you update apps in iOS 13.
  3. You can also delete apps here, simply by swiping to the left and tapping Delete.

This method is nice because iOS doesn’t give you a way to find out which apps you haven’t used in a while. It’s up to you to remember. But if you see an update for an app and think, “I haven’t used that in a while, maybe I should delete it.” Now you can right from the update section.

Further Reading

[Amazon Boasts Record Holiday Sales]

[New Year’s Resolution: Delete These Apps]

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Lee Dronick Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick

Thanks! That is a good tip.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
59 minutes ago