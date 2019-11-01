Now That Google Bought Fitbit, Here’s How to Delete Your Account

Google recently bought Fitbit for a cool US$2 billion dollars. If you’re uncomfortable with the idea of an advertising company utilizing your health data, here’s how to delete your Fitbit account.
Delete Fitbit
Fitbit App
- Tap the Today tab, then tap on your profile picture.
- Scroll down and tap Manage Data.
- Tap Delete Account and follow the on-screen instructions.
FitBit.com Dashboard
- Click the gear icon and go to Settings.
- Scroll down and click Delete Account and follow the on-screen instructions.
Timely article. I imagine many people will follow these instructions.