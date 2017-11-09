How to Delete the i-to-A Text Replacement Workaround

Now that iOS 11.1.1 is out with a fix for the annoying bug that changed “i” to “A” you don’t need the Text Replacement workaround I showed you earlier in the week. It’s easy to delete. Just follow along to see how.

Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad and then do this:

  • Tap General
  • Tap Keyboards
  • Select Text Replacement
  • Tap Edit (It’s in the lower left corner)
Edit in Text Replacement lets you delete entries

Tap Edit in Text Replacement to remove an entry

  • Tap the No Entry delete icon next to your “i” shortcut, then tap Delete
No entry button reveals the Delete button for removing Text Replacement entries

Tap the “no entry” button to reveal the delete button for the entry you want to remove

  • Tap Done
Delete button for Text Replacement entries

Finally! There’s the Delete button!

Apple was originally planning to fix the bug in iOS 11.2, but it’s nice to see the patch was rolled out earlier so we don’t have to wait any longer.

