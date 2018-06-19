Here are the iOS Devices Supported by iOS 12

Now that this year’s WWDC has come and gone, we’ve gotten a look at what’s in store for us when it comes to software. iOS 12 is a good mix between new features and stability. This version of iOS supports more devices than ever, but there are still some left out. Here are the devices supported by iOS 12.

Devices Supported

Essentially, if your device can run iOS 11, it can run iOS 12.

iPhone

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

iPad

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod

iPod touch 6th generation

