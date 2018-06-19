Here are the iOS Devices Supported by iOS 12

Now that this year’s WWDC has come and gone, we’ve gotten a look at what’s in store for us when it comes to software. iOS 12 is a good mix between new features and stability. This version of iOS supports more devices than ever, but there are still some left out. Here are the devices supported by iOS 12.
Devices Supported
Essentially, if your device can run iOS 11, it can run iOS 12.
iPhone
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 5s
iPad
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad 6th generation
- iPad 5th generation
- iPad Air 2
- iPad Air
- iPad mini 4
- iPad mini 3
- iPad mini 2
iPod
- iPod touch 6th generation