macOS Mojave: How to Disable Mojave Screenshot Shadows

I wrote a tip to disable screenshot shadows for macOS High Sierra using Terminal. But macOS Mojave changed the way we take screenshots, and the old commands no longer worked. But thanks to The Mac Observer reader Severisth, we now have the new commands to disable Mojave screenshot shadows.

[How to Change Mojave’s Default Screenshot Location]

Disable Mojave Screenshot Shadows

As with the old commands, all you have to do is copy each command one at a time in Terminal, then press Enter.

First Command

defaults write com.apple.screencapture disable-shadow -bool true

Press Enter.

Second Command

killall SystemUIServer

Press Enter.

And we’re done!

[macOS Mojave: Disabling the Screenshot Thumbnail]