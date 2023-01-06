Download the macOS Ventura 4K Wallpapers

On June 6, 2022, Apple announced the successor to macOS Monterey: macOS Ventura. Along with a host of new features, the new OS also arrived with some stunningly eye-catching 4K wallpapers, which you can download here.

Thanks to macOS Ventura, Mac owners can get even more out of their devices. For example, the new enhanced Image Search allows users to find photos directly in certain apps thanks to Spotlight. Not to mention the ability to watch streaming programming with anyone in the world in thanks to SharePlay.

Additionally, one of the coolest new features to arrive with macOS Ventura is the new Continuity Camera. Now, users are able to use their iPhone as a web cam in thanks to this new feature.

How this works is that Continuity Camera will find a nearby iPhone, and wirelessly pair with the device so that users are able to use it for video conferencing. Even better, users will be able to start a call on one device and then transfer the call to another Apple device seamlessly.

Download the macOS Ventura Wallpapers in 4K

Along with a wealth of new features, macOS Ventura also features incredible new wallpapers for Mac users to enjoy. Originally, these wallpapers arrived with the macOS Ventura beta. However, if you are unable to install Ventura for whatever reason, you can still give your device an updated look in thanks to these images.

Available below, each wallpaper is in full resolution. Be sure to click on each image to view them in their full size. Then, you can right-click on the image to save it in full-size, or set the image as your wallpaper if you are using Safari. Keep in mind that the file sizes are rather large, due to the high-quality resolution of the photos. However, each photo can be used on whatever device you desire, and there’s no need to update to Ventura to use them.

Furthermore, these wallpapers can also look great on either your iPhone or iPad. In thanks to Apple providing both light and dark-color options for each of the wallpapers, there’s a little bit of something for everyone with these images.

Along with these new wallpapers, we’ll also show you how you can change your own, either on macOS or iOS.

Changing Your Wallpaper on macOS and iOS

If you’re looking to change your wallpaper, doing it on a Mac is rather simple. While there are several ways to change your wallpaper, I’ll show you the fastest.

Time needed: 1 minute. How to set the Wallpaper on macOS Hold Command, and click anywhere on your Desktop. Select Change Wallpaper. From here, select the file you would like to be your background. Note that if you saved the image from the web, it will likely be in your Downloads folder.

If you want to use any of these wallpapers on your iPhone, you can easily change the background of your device in a few steps.

Go to Settings > Wallpaper. From the Wallpaper selection screen, either customize your current wallpaper, or select Add New Wallpaper.

Even if you are unable to upgrade to macOS Ventura, users can still reap the benefits of the new software update in thanks to these images. Try them out on whatever device you prefer, and be sure to keep an eye out for any other wallpapers Apple may release.