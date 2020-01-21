How to Export Apple Card Data to a Spreadsheet

A complaint about Apple Card is that you can’t connect third party services to it to manage your data, like Mint. But now you can export Apple Card data to a spreadsheet, which you can then export into money management apps.

Export Apple Card Data

The inability for apps to access your financial data is a privacy one. But exporting to a spreadsheet is a good alternative, I think.

Open Wallet . Tap your Apple Card . Tap Card Balance . Tap a monthly statement, then tap Export Transactions .

You can only export one statement at a time, however. You can’t select multiple ones, and it has to be the whole month, not partial. But it’s a good start.

