How to Export Apple Card Data to a Spreadsheet

A complaint about Apple Card is that you can’t connect third party services to it to manage your data, like Mint. But now you can export Apple Card data to a spreadsheet, which you can then export into money management apps.

Export Apple Card Data

The inability for apps to access your financial data is a privacy one. But exporting to a spreadsheet is a good alternative, I think.

  1. Open Wallet.
  2. Tap your Apple Card.
  3. Tap Card Balance.
  4. Tap a monthly statement, then tap Export Transactions.

Screenshot showing how to export Apple Card data

You can only export one statement at a time, however. You can’t select multiple ones, and it has to be the whole month, not partial. But it’s a good start.

