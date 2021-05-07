iOS 14. 5 and watchOS 7.4 introduced the ability for Face ID to unlock your iPhone even when a user is wearing a mask. All it requires is a couple of setting changes and the Apple Watch to be unlocked and nearby.

Set up Face ID to Unlock iPhone With Apple Watch When Wearing a Mask

Firstly, the iPhone needs to be updated to iOs 14.5 (well, iOS 14.5.1….) and the watch updated to watchOS 7.4(.1). To check if a device is up-to-date, go to Settings > General > Software Update on the iPhone and in the Watch app on the iPhone. When the devices are running the appropriate OS:

Tap Settings > Face ID & Passcode

Enter passcode when asked

Scroll down to ‘Unlock With Apple Watch’

Tap the toggle next to the Apple Watch’s name so it is green i.e. on

It’s worth noting that this functionality really only unlocks your iPhone. Users still need to enter their passcode on other Apps that require Face ID.