6 Facebook Alternatives to Stay Social on the Internet

Today Apple shared a great list of social network apps on the App Store that could work as Facebook alternatives. Here are six apps that we think are interesting.

Reddit

Reddit is one of the bigger social networks out there, and I personally love it. Reddit is a community made up of thousands of smaller communities, called subreddits. A subreddit can be about anything, and some of my favorites include r/Apple, r/AskScience, r/AnimalsBeingBros, r/Books, r/AskReddit, and r/OldSchoolCool. There’s a subreddit for almost anything, so give Reddit a try. Reddit has an official app, but there is a third-party Reddit app I love called Apollo, and you can read my review of it here. | Reddit; Apollo – Both Free

Litsy

Litsy is a social app all about books. With Litsy you can share and discover books with your favorite people. Books are recommended by human curators, not algorithms. Litsy is full of readers and authors sharing quotes, pictures, book reviews, and more. When you find a book you want to read, add it to your bookshelf for future reading. | Litsy – Free

Nextdoor

Nextdoor is a private social networks designed with neighbors in mind. It’s a way to connect with your neighbors and talk about whats happening in your local community. You can share news about theft, break-ins, weather alerts, and other notices. Find, sell, and give away items in the Classifieds section. You can even get recommendations for services like plumbers, roofers, contractors, and more. | Nextdoor – Free

