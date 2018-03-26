Test Your Facebook Privacy by Viewing Your Profile as a Different Person

A quick way to test your Facebook privacy is to see what your profile looks like as a specific person or as a member of the general public. Facebook lets you do this and you can find it in your profile settings.

Test Facebook Privacy

Go to your Facebook profile . You can do this by clicking on your name or picture at the top of the left side bar, or at the top bar. Click the three dots on the bottom right of your cover photo. Click “View As…”

This will refresh the page, and you’ll see a black bar at the top that tells you that you’re looking at your profile from the point of view of the general public. Or, you can choose a specific person, in case you have custom Facebook privacy settings.

This is useful because you can choose to have certain information available to Friends, Friends of Friends, Everyone, or No One. You can use this as a test to make sure you changed something correctly.