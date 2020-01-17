How to Quickly Create Headings in WordPress

Like my first WordPress tip, this is going to be another fast way to type. Given the amount of time I write every day in WordPress, I’ve picked up a few tips and tricks along the way.

Fast Heading

Instead of using the drop down menu to create a heading, you can do it with a keyboard shortcut. In that menu WordPress does share a shortcut for each one, but the found I’ve discovered is even shorter. All you have to do is use the pound (#) symbol.

There are six headings you can use, and intuitively it corresponds to how many #s you use:

Heading 1 = #

Heading 2 = ##

Heading 3 = ###

Heading 4 = ####

Heading 5 = #####

Heading 6 = ######

Don’t put a space between the “#” and the word, just type #word and hit enter. And if you use a certain heading frequently, like my “Further Reading” section below, you can turn that into a text expansion: Phrase = ####Further Reading, Shortcut = fr.

Further Reading

[The Fastest Way to Insert Links in WordPress Articles]

[ACLU, EFF Join Apple in Renewed Encryption Battle]