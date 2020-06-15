5 Great Tech Gifts for Father’s Day 2020

Our Father’s Day gift guide gives you five cool tech products for your dad, like a smart wallet, smart lock, portable SSD, and more.

T-Mobile is offering the newest iPhone SE at US$399, or finance it starting at US$16.67 per month. It comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options offered in white, black, and PRODUCT(RED). Features include 7MP front camera, Touch ID, fast charging, wireless charging, and the powerful A13 Bionic chip. US$399

Ekster makes premium leather products that I have reviewed in the past, and the company is offering a new Modular Secretary wallet. It holds over 12 cards and over 10 bills, as well as coins. There’s a removable magnetic cardholder and you can add an optional tracker to make sure you never lose your wallet. Preorder it today, estimated shipping is July 2020. Use the code DAD35 to get 35% off, which’s expires in 21 hours as of this writing. US$69

Level Lock is a bit different from other smart locks: it’s invisible. It integrates with your existing deadbolt so you won’t have a weird-looking gadget on your door. It integrates with HomeKit and comes in two sizes. Features include sending access to people based on specified time and day; keyless entry; Auto Unlock, and giving people access when they’re at your home and you are not. US$229

Twelve South’s Compass Pro is an adjustable stand for your iPad. It’s an all-metal folding stand that holds your iPad at three different levels. It supports iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Pro. Fold it flat for complete portability and works with most iPad covers and cases. US$49.99

This is an external SSD drive with read speeds up to 550MB/s. It’s ruggedized and offers water and dust resistance (IP55) and shock resistance up to 1,500G. Storage options available include 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Starts at US$72.34