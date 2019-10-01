iOS 13 introduced Sign in With Apple, a feature that lets you create accounts with apps and websites using your Apple ID. Here’s where to find Sign in With Apple logins.

Note: You have to have created an account using Sign in With Apple for the setting to appear

Sign in With Apple

Open Settings . At the very top, tap on your name , then tap Password & Security . Next, tap Apps Using Your Apple ID . You’ll see a list of all the apps using your ID. You can tap on each app and view its privacy policy, or tap Stop Using Apple ID if you no longer want to use that app. Or, you can achieve the same thing by tapping the Edit button on the upper right.

So far I personally haven’t seen a lot of apps supporting this feature, but developers have until April 2020 to add it.

