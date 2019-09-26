Here’s How to Fix iPhone 11 Wi-Fi Calling

Sometimes when you get a new iPhone you might find that Wi-Fi calling no longer works. Luckily there’s a quick fix for that. Here’s how to fix iPhone 11 Wi-Fi calling. This will work for any model, not just the iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Wi-Fi Calling

When you restore your backup on your new iPhone, all of your settings should carry over. But sometimes Wi-Fi calling gets turned off, so you just need to check to see if you need to re-enable it.

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Go to Phone > Wi-Fi Calling.
  3. If the toggle for Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone is off, tap it to turn it back on.

iPhone 11 Wi-Fi calling settings

If this is the first time you’re enabling this feature, you’ll be asked to verify your address for emergency response services.

