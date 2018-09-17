How to Fix Twitter by Muting Specific Text Strings

There’s a popular tweet that I stumbled upon this morning. Twitter user Emma found that by muting specific text strings she could fix Twitter and block suggested features.

Fix Twitter

Uh. Muting suggest_recycled_tweet_inline and suggest_activity_tweet actually has fixed my timeline. It's all chronological and there are barely any "x and y liked" tweets. pic.twitter.com/Dva6LPQyLF — Emma ⭐ (@EmmaKinema) September 16, 2018

In the official Twitter, app, you can go into Settings & Privacy > Content Preferences > Muted > Muted words. Next, add the following text strings:

suggest_activity_tweet

suggest_recycled_tweet_inline

suggest_pyle_tweet (per user @TerrorIgognita’s suggestion)

This will block Twitter features like “so-and-so liked this tweet” and “others follow so-and-so.” I personally find these annoying, as I couldn’t care less about who and what Twitter thinks I should like and follow.

