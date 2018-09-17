How to Fix Twitter by Muting Specific Text Strings

There’s a popular tweet that I stumbled upon this morning. Twitter user Emma found that by muting specific text strings she could fix Twitter and block suggested features.

Fix Twitter

In the official Twitter, app, you can go into Settings & Privacy > Content Preferences > Muted > Muted words. Next, add the following text strings:

  • suggest_activity_tweet
  • suggest_recycled_tweet_inline
  • suggest_pyle_tweet (per user @TerrorIgognita’s suggestion)

This will block Twitter features like “so-and-so liked this tweet” and  “others follow so-and-so.” I personally find these annoying, as I couldn’t care less about who and what Twitter thinks I should like and follow.

