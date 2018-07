We’ve got another keyboard shortcut for you, and it lets you quickly enter fullscreen mode. Having apps go fullscreen lets them take full advantage of that beautiful Mac display. Here’s how to do it.

Entering Fullscreen Mode

When you press Control + Command + F it puts the current app in fullscreen. To take it out of fullscreen mode, just press those keys again.

