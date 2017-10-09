Here’s How to Get the App Store Back in iTunes

Let’s say you need to deploy iPhone and iPad apps in your business—or maybe you just want to be able to manage apps on your own devices and make App Store purchases, which you can’t do in iTunes 12.7. Turns out Apple quietly gave us a fix for that, but didn’t bother to do much to let anyone know.

If you’re running iOS 11 on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you need iTunes 12.7 for compatibility. The problem, at least for some people, is that iTunes 12.7 removes the ability to manage apps or view the App Store on your computer.

That’s a big problem for a lot of people, especially if you need to deploy custom apps in your organization or use the Volume Purchase Program. The fix is iTues 12.6.3, which is available for the Mac, and in 32-bit and 64-bit versions for Windows users.

You’ll need to visit Apple’s “Deploy apps in a business environment with iTunes” Knowledge Base article to find iTunes 12.6.3. Or, if you aren’t up for an extra click or two, go ahead and grab the installers for Mac, 32-bit Windows, and 64-bit Windows without visiting the KB article first.

You can install iTunes 12.6.3 over iTunes 12.7, but once you do you won’t get notifications for future iTunes updates. If you decide you want to get back on track with the regular iTunes builds you’ll have to download and install the latest version from Apple’s website.