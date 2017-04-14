Get Song Lyrics in Apple Music So You Don’t Sing About Losing Your Brain in Africa

Apple Music might have gotten off to a rocky start, but it’s improved by leaps and bounds since its launch. In fact, our own Bryan Chaffin thinks the execution of Apple Music has been “nearly flawless.” When you’re listening to your favorite songs, though, it would be great if you could easily find the lyrics without changing apps. Oh wait, you can. Let me show you how, in iOS 10 or later.

Don’t Care About the Lyrics? Do You Really Want to Keep Singing About Peeing in the Corner?

Well, you might care. After all, folks have been famously mangling lyrics to songs for as long as there have been words to go along with the music. Do you want to end up embarrassing yourself when you belt out your favorite tune like most of your friends have when they messed up these lyrics?

Hold Me Closer, Tony Danza – Oh Wait, That’s Not Right

There are plenty of apps out there that will give you song lyrics, but it’s easier straight from Apple Music. Here’s how to do it. Just start out by tapping to launch the mini player within the Apple Music app itself.

Next, tap on the three dots in the bottom right corner of the mini player. You should see a menu pop up.

Finally, you can tap on Lyrics in the menu that appears. It’s not there for all songs yet, but quite a few tunes have it.

Never Sing ‘Excuse Me While I Kiss This Guy’ Again

See how easy that was? Now you can follow along with the lyrics, learn the song, and impress all of your friends. I’m actually surprised that Apple didn’t add in this feature much sooner, like instead of that infuriating Genius feature that never quite got things right for me.