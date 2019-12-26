Getting Started With Your New Apple Presents

Apple devices are popular gifts, and you or a friend or family member probably got one for the holidays. Here’s what do do with them.

Set Up Process

The set up process for Apple devices is straightforward, and consists of following the onscreen directions. I won’t rehash the entire process here, but instead link to our previous guides:

Apps & Games

Along with guides I also wrote my 10 must-have apps to download, which you can find here. I also recommend getting a VPN app, which can help preserve your privacy. Here are my top 5 VPN recommendations. For games I recommend Stardew Valley, Civilization VI, and Reigns.

