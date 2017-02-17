Getting Two-Factor Verification Codes for Your Apple ID

Melissa Holt

@melissacholt
| Quick Tip

If you’re using two-factor authentication on your Apple ID, then my goodness are you likely familiar with dialog boxes like this one:

Apple dialog to enter two-factor authentication code

You see, having that extra security feature on means that whenever you try to log in to a new device with your iCloud account (or try to log in to iCloud.com through an untrusted browser), you’ll have to approve the action using one of your authorized devices. Which is great and secure and all! Until the code you’re waiting for never shows up, and you’re just kind of…waiting…to do the thing you wanted to do in the first place.

Here’s what’s supposed to happen. You see a box like the one shown in my first screenshot, and on all of your trusted devices, a confirmation should appear.

Apple ID Sign-In Requested Box for two-factor authentication

If you click “Allow” when you see that, you’ll get your verification code.

Apple ID two-factor verification code displayed

Type that in on the device that was requesting it, and whatever you were attempting to do will be approved. Again, great! Secure! But what if you DIDN’T get a code? Or what if you accidentally clicked “Don’t Allow” on one of the dialog boxes? It’s actually pretty simple, because there’s a place you can go to on your iPhone/iPad or Mac to generate a new verification code in like five seconds, which you can then use just like the original one you would’ve gotten. You’ll get to this on iOS under Settings > iCloud; just click on your name at the top first.

Click on your name in iOS iCloud settings to see the generate two-factor authentication code option

Then on the next screen, touch “Password & Security,” and you’ll find the option we’re looking for.

Get Verification Code option iniOS iCloud Apple ID Password & Security settings

Tap “Get Verification Code,” and your iOS device will give one to you! And on the Mac, it’s just as convenient. Open System Preferences from the Apple Menu at the top-left of your screen, and then go to the “iCloud” section. Under “iCloud,” you’ll click “Account Details.”

macOS iCloud Account Details option for Apple ID authentication code request

Once that opens (and after you enter your Apple ID password if necessary), click on the “Security” tab, where you’ll see your verification code choice.

Two-factor authentication Get Verification Code option in macOS

Two-factor authentication is awesome, and it makes your Apple ID very secure, which is definitely what you want for a service that stores backups of your iPhone! But it can be a pain in the rear when you’re trying to approve a new device, so I’m hoping that this tip will help just a little bit with that. If you need one of those precious six-digit codes, my friends, there’s always a place you can go.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account