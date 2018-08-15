Here’s a List of Dark Mode Apps in macOS Mojave

A website called Dark Mode List has a big list of Dark Mode apps on macOS Mojave. There are 75 apps in total, and the list is sure to grow once macOS Mojave is officially released this fall.

[Looking for Dark Mode Apps for your iPhone and iPad? Check Out this List]

Dark Mode Apps

Here are just some of the apps listed:

Night Eye : Dark mode on any site like Google, Facebook, Github, Stackoverflow, Medium and more.

: Dark mode on any site like Google, Facebook, Github, Stackoverflow, Medium and more. ActiveDock : Improved Dock for macOS.

: Improved Dock for macOS. HazeOver : Turn your Mac into Dark Mode by automatically dimming all background windows.

: Turn your Mac into Dark Mode by automatically dimming all background windows. Notion Dark Mode : Write, plan, collaborate, and get organized.

: Write, plan, collaborate, and get organized. Forecast Bar : The most accurate and customizable weather app always available in your menu bar.

: The most accurate and customizable weather app always available in your menu bar. Raindrop: All in One Bookmark Manager.

[macOS Mojave: How to Enable Dark Mode]