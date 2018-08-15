Here’s a List of Dark Mode Apps in macOS Mojave

A website called Dark Mode List has a big list of Dark Mode apps on macOS Mojave. There are 75 apps in total, and the list is sure to grow once macOS Mojave is officially released this fall.
[Looking for Dark Mode Apps for your iPhone and iPad? Check Out this List]
Dark Mode Apps
Here are just some of the apps listed:
- Night Eye: Dark mode on any site like Google, Facebook, Github, Stackoverflow, Medium and more.
- ActiveDock: Improved Dock for macOS.
- HazeOver: Turn your Mac into Dark Mode by automatically dimming all background windows.
- Notion Dark Mode: Write, plan, collaborate, and get organized.
- Forecast Bar: The most accurate and customizable weather app always available in your menu bar.
- Raindrop: All in One Bookmark Manager.
Leave a Reply