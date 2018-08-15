Here’s a List of Dark Mode Apps in macOS Mojave

A website called Dark Mode List has a big list of Dark Mode apps on macOS Mojave. There are 75 apps in total, and the list is sure to grow once macOS Mojave is officially released this fall.

Dark Mode Apps

Here are just some of the apps listed:

Image of macOS Mojave wallpaper, which has dark mode apps.

  • Night Eye: Dark mode on any site like Google, Facebook, Github, Stackoverflow, Medium and more.
  • ActiveDock: Improved Dock for macOS.
  • HazeOver: Turn your Mac into Dark Mode by automatically dimming all background windows.
  • Notion Dark Mode: Write, plan, collaborate, and get organized.
  • Forecast Bar: The most accurate and customizable weather app always available in your menu bar.
  • Raindrop: All in One Bookmark Manager.

