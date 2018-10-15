iOS: How to Hide iOS Folder Names

Lifehacker has a simple but cool tip to check out. If you’ve ever wanted to hide iOS folder names, you can do it with this little trick.

[iOS: 3D Touch Folders to View Notifications]

Hide iOS Folder Names

Long-press or 3D Touch on an app folder and tap Rename . Copy and paste the space between these brackets: [⠀] . For easier access in the future you can paste it into Apple Notes.

The blank space contains the Unicode character of a Braille blank space. This is different than a regular blank space, which is why you can’t just tap the spacebar to rename a folder. Also, if the formatting got messed up when I pasted it from the Lifehacker article, you can find the Braille blank space here.

[macOS: How to Merge Folders]