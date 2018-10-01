How to Set High and Low Heart Rate Alerts in watchOS 5

You could already get high heart rate alerts on your Apple Watch, and watchOS 5 makes those alerts more useful by added low heart rate detection, too. Read on to learn how to set your high and low heart rate alerts.

To set the high heart rate and low heart rate alerts for your Apple Watch in watchOS 5, do this:

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone

Tap My Watch

Tap Heart Rate

Tap High Heart Rate and choose a threshold between 100 bpm and 150 bpm in 10 beat increments

Tap Heart to go back

to go back Tap Low Heart Rate and choose 40, 45, or 50 bpm

and choose 40, 45, or 50 bpm Tap Heart to go back

Now your Apple Watch will give you high and low heart rate alerts. High alerts happen when your heart rate goes above the threshold you appear to have been inactive for more than 10 minutes. Low alerts happen when your heart rate drops below your threshold for more than 10 minutes.

watchOS 5 is a free update for Apple Watch Series 1 and newer. You can install it by going to My Watch > General > Software Update in the Watch app on your iPhone.