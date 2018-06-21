macOS High Sierra: How to Use QuickTime Screen Recording

QuickTime is Apple’s built-in video player, but you can do more with it than just watch movies. You can record your screen with it, as well as do basic video and audio editing. Here’s how to do a QuickTime screen recording.

QuickTime Screen Recording

Open QuickTime . In the menu bar, click File > New Screen Recording .

You’ll see a small black window appear with a record button. You can click on the down arrow next to the record button to choose options like whether to show mouse clicks and choosing a microphone.

