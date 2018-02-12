How to Use HomePod with Your Apple TV

You can use HomePod as a speaker for your Apple TV even though Apple doesn’t explicitly say that’s supported. Here’s how to link up your Apple TV and HomePod.

To use your HomePod as the speaker for your Apple TV, do this:

Launch the Settings app on your Apple TV

app on your Apple TV Choose Video and Audio

Choose Audio Output

Select your HomePod

Apple TV uses AirPlay to stream audio to your HomePod. That’s cool, but it comes with some limitations. First, if you use your HomePod for something else, like streaming music, you’ll have to go through the steps to reconnect the next time you want to use it with your Apple TV. Second, you’ll have to reconnect if your Apple TV reboots.

In our tests, HomePod works fine as an Apple TV audio out source. We didn’t see any latency that took the audio out of sync with the video, although dialog was difficult to hear in some TV shows and movies.

Still, if you don’t have another speaker system you can use with your TV this is an easy way to get better sound without having to buy more gear.