How to Take a Screenshot on a Mac

There are a couple of different ways to take a screenshot on a Mac. One is if you just one the full screen, another is if you just want part of the screen.

How to Screenshot on Mac

To take a full screenshot on the Mac you to press CMD+Shift+3 at the same time.

To take one of a particular segment, hold down CMD+Shift+4 and a small crosshair will appear on screen. If you don’t spot the crosshair right away, move your mous or trackpage as if your moving an ordinary cursor and you will see it. Drag the crosshair across the screen. You will start create a box from top left to bottom right. Arrange that box so it is covering the part of the display you want to take a screenshot of. Release and that will take the screenshot of the portion within the box. If at any point you find yourself making a box where you don’t want it, press the escape key and it will return you to the normal cursor.

By default, all screenshots are saved to your desktop.