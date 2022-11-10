How to Access Your Apple Music Replay Playlist Featuring Your Favorite Songs Throughout the Year

For those that like to know what they have listened to through the year, Apple Music users can now access their Apple Music Replay playlist.

Similar to Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay features songs that a user listened to the most throughout the year.

How to Access Your Apple Music Replay Playlist

As spotted by AppleInsider, Apple Music is now offering users the chance to access their most frequently played songs. Similar to the popular Spotify Wrapped that makes its rounds on social media around this time, Apple Music Replay offers users custom playlists, as well as stats concerning what and how much music they consumed throughout the year.

To access this playlist, follow these steps:

From a desktop browser, access music.apple.com/replay

Log into your Apple Music account

Scroll to the bottom for a special playlist

Additionally, users can also access their stats from this page, which they can screenshot in order to share across various social medias. Additionally, AppleInsider notes that users will not be able to access their stats throughout the year from a mobile browser. Users will need to access the website via a desktop browser to get analytics for the year.

Interestingly, users can access the playlist for the current year, as well as for each year a user has been subscribed to Apple Music, going as far back as 2015 when the service saw launch.

Ending the Year with Music

In terms of the playlist, the Apple Music Replay playlist provides users with the top 100 songs they listened to within that specific year. It can be a fun way to look back at what you listened to throughout the year, as well as provide you a playlist you’re sure to love.

Additionally, the playlist will update with new songs every Sunday throughout the rest of the year. However, more detailed stats will not be available until a later date.

While this reporter listened to far, far too much Insane Clown Posse to share their playlist, there is of course our monthly series that lets you know what to check out on Apple Music.

What’s in your top 100 songs this year? Let us know in the comments.